Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Evolution of Jaylen Brown & Kyrie Irving’s Relationship

CLNS Media

Jaylen Brown, Tatum & the Celtics’ impressive win, can Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving turn things around in Brooklyn, and Anthony Davis delivers for the Lakers? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss it all.

0:55: Jaylen Brown carries the Celtics

6:00: Where are the minutes for Payton Pritchard?/Brogdon’s impact

8:26: Al Horford’s two-year extension

10:27: Can Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & the Nets turn things around?

13:09: The evolution of Jaylen Brown & Kyrie Irving’s relationship

17:50: Anthony Davis’ big night for the Lakers

20:22: LeBron James passes Magic Johnson in NBA all-time assists list

23:58: Trae Young vs. Nate McMillan

28:55: Why’s Louisville struggling so badly?

