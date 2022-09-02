EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fabian Lysell on Preparing for Bruins Training Camp, Experience at World Juniors

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media interviews Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell. Fabian opens up about preparing for Bruins training camp, his experience at the world juniors and meeting other Bruins players.
Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media interviews Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell. Fabian opens up about preparing for Bruins training camp, his experience at the world juniors and meeting other Bruins players.
CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.