EXCLUSIVE: Jayson Tatum on Trade Rumors, Bill Russell & More!

he NBA’s summer doldrums are finally here, with the league’s seemingly endless well of news finally showing signs of drying up. But star Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum has been keeping pretty busy despite the lull and stopped by the Celtics Lab podcast to fill us in on what he’s been doing to prepare for next season, how he feels about trade rumors, and his new campaign about hydration with Gatorade.

There are also rumbles about said trade rumors being much ado about nothing, some camp signings for open roster spot competitions, and word of the Celtics’ 2022-23 preseason schedule to discuss among several other topics of note still trickling in at the start of August.

On this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we get you the goods on the latest Boston news — or at least what little there still is two months out from next season.

Join your usual hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn as they do their best to beat the heat with Jayson Tatum in the Lab.

