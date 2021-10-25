EXCLUSIVE Paul Pierce Interview w/ Cedric Maxwell

Hey look, what do you know? A couple Celtics legends just shooting the breeze, talking hoops. Cedric Maxwell and none other than Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the NBA’s 75 best players of all time, Paul Pierce.

Max caught up with Paul at the Encore Casino in Boston in a special edition of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast on CLNS Media.

The two discussed Pierce’s inclusion on the NBA’s top 75 list, Pierce’s new upcoming Podcast with Kevin Garnett and who their first get should be….spoiler alert, it’s Ray Allen.

Pierce also offered his insight into the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what the Nets are having to go through without star guard Kyrie Irving.

