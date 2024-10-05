Expectations for Jeremy Swayman, Bruins this season?

In this episode of “Poke the Bear,” hosts Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson dive deep into the Boston Bruins’ current landscape as they approach the regular season opener. With contract negotiations for goaltender Jeremy Swayman hanging in the balance, the discussion highlights the implications of his potential absence on the team’s performance and morale.
The hosts express their frustrations over the stalled talks, emphasizing Swayman’s crucial role following his impressive playoff run. They also reflect on the Bruins’ preseason struggles, particularly the underwhelming performances from key players like Fabian Lysell. Tune in as they explore the challenges ahead and the importance of solidifying the goaltending situation for a successful season.
0:00 – Intro
1:01 – Bruins preseason update
5:02 – Negotiation insights
7:49 – Timing challenges
10:47 – Importance of Swayman
15:38 – Team’s potential lift
18:00 – Arbitration concerns
19:51 – Surprising negotiations
23:04 – Arbitration experience
24:58 – Bruins playoff reliability
27:24 – Preseason game struggles
30:01 – Lysell’s performance issues
31:35 – Physicality and speed
34:01 – Matt Poitras’s injury
35:57 – Bruins season preview
38:28 – Goalie situation discussed
42:41 – Power play struggles
45:12 – Upcoming season preview
Poke the Bear is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !