Expectations for Jeremy Swayman, Bruins this season?

In this episode of “Poke the Bear,” hosts Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson dive deep into the Boston Bruins’ current landscape as they approach the regular season opener. With contract negotiations for goaltender Jeremy Swayman hanging in the balance, the discussion highlights the implications of his potential absence on the team’s performance and morale.

The hosts express their frustrations over the stalled talks, emphasizing Swayman’s crucial role following his impressive playoff run. They also reflect on the Bruins’ preseason struggles, particularly the underwhelming performances from key players like Fabian Lysell. Tune in as they explore the challenges ahead and the importance of solidifying the goaltending situation for a successful season.

0:00 – Intro

1:01 – Bruins preseason update

5:02 – Negotiation insights

7:49 – Timing challenges

10:47 – Importance of Swayman

15:38 – Team’s potential lift

18:00 – Arbitration concerns

19:51 – Surprising negotiations

23:04 – Arbitration experience

24:58 – Bruins playoff reliability

27:24 – Preseason game struggles

30:01 – Lysell’s performance issues

31:35 – Physicality and speed

34:01 – Matt Poitras’s injury

35:57 – Bruins season preview

38:28 – Goalie situation discussed

42:41 – Power play struggles

45:12 – Upcoming season preview

