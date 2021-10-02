Fall AMA Mailbag, From Pumpkin Spice vs Apple Cider To Brady v Belichick

The fall AMA mailbag is here to lighten things up ahead of maybe the most stressful regular season game that Patriots fans will ever watch, so sit back and grab your fall beverage of choice and get to know Tanya a little better while also getting your weekly does of sports hot takes sprinkled in. From Halloween movies and aggressive wrestling fans to preparing your emotions for Patriots v Bucs, there’s a little something for everyone.

AUDIO VERSION: https://foxandfallon.podbean.com/e/33-fall-mailbag/

