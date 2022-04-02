Final Four Predictions, Chris Rock vs Will Smith Fight Odds & NBA Futures | BetOnline All Access

In this edition of BetOnline All Access, Ally Melendez welcomes us with a look at some of the Odds BetOnline has put up after the whole Oscars Slap thing, with odds on a possible Chris Rock vs Will Smith boxing match and their 2023 Oscar Odds.

Then, Nick Bahe joins Drew Butler as they break down the Final Four and give out their expert predictions on the semifinals, including that extremely hyped Duke vs North Carolina matchup. Then, the guys will share their expert predictions on who will cut down the nets.

Finally, the guys will give out some great odds to look at in the NBA Championship futures board as the playoffs wait just around the corner.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!