Fixing the Red Sox w/ Rob Dibble

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by former MLB pitcher, Nasty Boy and TV analyst Rob Dibble. Trags and Dibble get into how to fix the Red Sox as they continue to struggle this season.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro:

1:00 Sam Kennedy’s white flag story with Ken Rosenthal

4:00 A number of bad moves by Chaim Bloom set Red Sox up for failure

7:00 Bloom’s Tampa Bay approach is clearly not working in Boston

10:57 How much blame does Alex Cora shoulder?

15:55How will Red Sox rebuild rotation and bullpen?

24:20 Baseball’s new rules for 2023 like pitch clock will do nothing to bring in new fans:

31:10 Albert Pujols one of the greatest players of modern baseball: