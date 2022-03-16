Free Agency Day 2: Patriots Trade Shaq Mason & Chase Winovich

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to the latest Patriots news and rumors on day two of NFL Free Agency. On Tuesday, the Patriots re-signed RB James White in addition to K Nick Folk. They also traded DE Chase Winovich to the Browns for LB Mack Wilson and RG Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers for a 5th-rounder.

