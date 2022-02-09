After sealing a blowout victory over the undermanned Nets, the Boston has leapfrogged Brooklyn in the standings and have won six straight games before the NBA Trade Deadline. Boston’s defense has become a forced to be reckoned with, and the team is playing their best basketball of the season as a cohesive unit.

With the team’s strong turnaround in the 2nd half of the season, the Celtics are suddenly in much better position to make some noise in the NBA playoffs this year, especially with other teams in the East struggling with injuries and tense locker rooms.

The Pacers have started to blow things up with a massive deal with the Kings, Brooklyn’s dealing with injuries and drama, the Wizards have shut down Bradley Beal for the season, and teams like the Knicks and Hawks aren’t living up to their expectations after last season. Suddenly, the Eastern Conference isn’t as locked down as it seemed earlier on this year. Even if Celtics ownership is trying to avoid the luxury tax for this season, Boston should look to make a move that helps the team both in the short and long term.

Do the Celtics have to make a move? Can they afford to do nothing? The Garden Report crew supports the Celtics being active at the trade deadline, and how the recent play of the team could impact how Brad Stevens and Boston’s front office approaches the trade deadline.

FULL SHOW: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x87qvte

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!