Celtics Blow Out Nets 126-91 for 6th Straight Win

The Celtics faced a road matchup as they traveled to Brooklyn to take on the undermanned Nets. Boston set the tone right off the jump with their defense and never looked back as the Celtics blow out the Nets on the road 126-91. Boston has now leapfrogged the Nets in the standings as we near the NBA trade deadline on Thursday at 3PM EST.

On Boston’s defense over the last 15 or so games, Head Coach Ime Udoka said “I mentioned it the other night: it feels at times like we engulf teams and kinda suffocate them with our size and length and some of those things.”

With the team performing at the highest level on the season, Marcus Smart said “It’s a marathon. It’s not about how fast you go. We’re hitting our peak and we’re starting to click at the right time … But we still have a long ways to go and we’re going to continue to work.”

The Celtics will need to continue with this intensity and make the most of their momentum as they climb the standings. Jaylen Brown said “We can’t lose our edge. We can’t get comfortable, can’t get satisfied. We’ve got some big games coming up at home and we’re looking forward to those.”

