Garden Report Crew Reacts To Raptors Blowing Out Celtics

The Boston Celtics played their home opener on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. Boston lost 115-83 vs the Toronto in a very disappointing effort. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely & Josue Pavon report from TD Garden alongside Garden Report host John Zannis to break down the game.

Head Coach Ime Udoka said the team effort was not enough. He addressed what it felt like to hear home crowd boos in his first game as Head Coach at TD Garden

“They know the passion of the crowd. … we take that, embrace it and use it as fuel. We deserved it the way we played.” Udoka added “I told the group that was as ugly as it could get. I told them one thing I can’t stand is to get punked. We got punked out there. They played harder than us. I told them to use the crowd’s boos as motivation.”

The Celtics committed 25 team turnovers allowing Toronto to score 27 points off of them. They also allowed 21 offensive rebounds.

