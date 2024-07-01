Gary Washburn on Lakers’ Bronny James & The Perk + Scal Feud

Welcome to the Cedric Maxwell Podcast featuring special guest Gary Washburn! In this episode, Cedric, Josue, and Gary’s dynamic conversation delves into the recent NBA championship win by the Celtics, exploring the celebratory parade and the enthusiastic support from a diverse fan base.

From dispelling narratives about key players to discussing future prospects and potential player acquisitions, the podcast offers a deep dive into the team’s journey to victory and the challenges of maintaining success in upcoming seasons.

The engaging dialogue also touches on the nuances of media interactions during championship celebrations, specifically between Scal and Perk, and delves into LeBron James’ involvement in his son Bronny’s basketball career, raising thought-provoking questions about expedited paths to the NBA and sustainable career planning. Join us for a blend of sports analysis, personal anecdotes, and reflections on player dynamics and career strategies post-championship!

0:00 – Intro

7:30 – Jaylen Brown MVP discussion

9:29 – Free agency signings impact

11:01 – Pursuing historic back-to-back wins

15:18 – Reflection on Coach Ime Udoka

18:34 – Perk’s Boston Reunion

23:19 – Kendrick Perkins Invite Drama

25:00 – Perk’s Celtics Criticism

27:54 – Perk’s Unfiltered Commentary

30:58 – Grant Williams’ Celebration

32:31 – Perk’s Commentary Impact

37:40 – Bronny Drafted

41:29 – Disadvantages of Fast-tracking

47:29 – Motivation from Hall of Famers

49:17 – Making money in college

56:33 – Celtics player roles

59:25 – Clippers’ offer to Paul George

