George Kambosos Jr. on Teofimo Lopez, His Preparation & The Chance to Make History

In this very special interview, Ally Melendez talks to the IBF Pan Pacific Lightweight Champ and #1 contender ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr. ahead of his huge title fight against the undefeated unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in Madison Square Garden in one of the years most anticipated boxing matches.

Could this be the biggest fight in Australian boxing history? George tells us his thoughts as well as his predictions for this fight.

