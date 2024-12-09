Gilbert Arenas’ Payton Pritchard comments + Marcus Smart’s Return | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

In this episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon break down the Grizzlies’ 127-121 win over the Celtics, ending Memphis’ 10-game losing streak in Boston. They also discuss Marcus Smart’s return to TD Garden and Payton Pritchard’s response to Gilbert Arenas’ comments about the Celtics using Pritchard and Drew Peterson in their matchup against Miami.

