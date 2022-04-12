Goodman Says Ben Simmons Plans to Return for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay preview the NBA playoffs/Play-In, discuss Ben Simmons’ potential return and the current turmoil surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

1:30: NBA Play-in tournament; Is the format good?

5:46: Did the pandemic force the NBA to change its playoff format?

12:05: Can the Brooklyn Nets run the table?

19:56: Will James Harden redeem himself with the 76ers?

21:51: Bucks still the favorite in the East?

22:50: Grizzlies & Warriors’ title chances

25:42: Lebron misses playoffs again + Lakers Future

29:23: LA Lakers FIRE Frank Vogel

