Governor Calls Celtics ‘Overrated’ + Robert Sarver Suspension

Governor Wyc Grousbeck chimes in on the 2022-23 Celtics. Max tells us about his UNCC Hall of Fame ceremony & we react to Robert Sarver’s suspension in his “Headlines” edition of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

