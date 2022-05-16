Grant Williams SCORES Career-High 27 PTS to Knock Out Bucks in Game 7

With the fate of the Celtics season hanging in the balance, Grant Williams was absolutely phenomenal in Game 7 for Boston. The Milwaukee Bucks were daring Williams to keep hoisting threes, even with his first few attempts failing to go in. But with the encouragement of his teammates and coach, Williams heated up and led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting, along with 7-of-18 threes.

Williams set a playoff career high in points and made threes, and set a new record for most threes attempted in a Game 7 (previously held by Steph Curry). Join The Garden Report as we recap and react to Grant Williams in his lights out performance to help topple the Bucks.

