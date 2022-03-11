Grant Williams Crashes the Garden Report

The Celtics had a great time on the court defeating the Charlotte Hornets 115-99 on Wednesday night. The party continued after the game – at least for some – as Celtics forward Grant Williams held an audience with a group of fans in the postgame media room.

The Garden Report’s Sherrod Blakely was there to take in all in as the revelry as he tried to perform his duties on CLNS Media’s Garden Report Postgame Show.

Blakely had a hard time getting his thoughts across amid all the noise until finally he asked Williams to join him on the show. Grant popped in to say hi and answer a question about why the Celtics have been playing better lately.

“Trust and camaraderie,” Williams said in response to a question from Jimmy Toscano. “We’re just having fun.”

The Celtics went back and forth with the Hornets until Boston turned on the jets midway through the third with a 32-12 run. Jayson Tatum dropped 44 points in the win. All five Celtics’ starters scored in double figures. Williams, for his part scored 7 points to go along with 8 rebounds.

Watch the full Garden Report Postgame Show HERE powered by betonline.ag.