Subscribe
NBA Featured Banner

Grant WIlliams Shuts Down Giannis in Celtics vs Bucks Game 2

Grant Williams scored 21 points by hitting six three-pointers and more importantly he guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo "on an island" successfully.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON — Grant Williams and Al Horford took on the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment themselves, standing on an island as Williams described it, both combining to hold Giannis to 2-for-12 shooting in the first half of Game 2 as the Celtics took a 25-point lead. Giannis got going after half and finished with a solid game, but their early work put the Bucks too far behind to muster a real threat for a comeback. Williams added 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three in what arguably amounted to the best game of his career.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reported on Williams’ continued growth and another prominent role in a series against an opposing MVP candidate.

Post Views: 17
Share.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.