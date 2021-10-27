Green Team Riding High. How Long Will It Last?

On this episode of the A-List podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics current 2 game win streak after starting the season off 0-2. They also get into the Lakers turmoil, the Kyrie Irving-less Nets, Phoenix’s Owner Robert Sarver’s racism, sexism and sexual harassment scandal and more news surrounding the NBA!

Timestamps:

1:00 Celtics on 2 game win streak

3:00 Jayson Tatum becoming a leader for the C’s

5:45 Jaylen Brown’s knee injury…Cause for concern?

13:30 Is Grant Williams the most improved player?

19:19 Dwight Howard & AD beefing???

21:30 AARP Lakers…destined for failure?

24:25 Rondo’s incident with the fan

26:20 Suns Owner Robert Sarver’s racism, sexism & sexual harassment scandal

32:36 Kyrie Irving-less Nets don’t look great

29:40 Lamelo Ball is special

41:35 Celtics-Wizards 2 game series preview

