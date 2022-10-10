Subscribe
NFL

Greg Bedard Recaps Patriots 29-0 Win Over Lions in Week 5

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of BSJ breaks down the Patriots 29-0 victory over the Lions in Week 5. Bedard discusses Bailey Zappe’s first career NFL start, the dominance of Matthew Judon and Matt Patricia’s Week 5 play-calling.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 35
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.