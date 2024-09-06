Greg Bedard’s full NFL season predictions

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, the NFL season is finally here! Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles make their predictions for the Patriots entire season, as well as the final results of the AFC East. Greg and Nick also predict the entire playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC, and their picks for individual awards. Plus, Greg gives his pick for the Bengals game, and what his picks on PrizePicks will be for Week 1. All that, and much more!

