Greg’s Red Flag Report on Javon Baker

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss Jaylen Waddle’s 3-year, $84.75M deal and its implications on the market, including thoughts on Calvin Ridley. They dive into Greg’s Javon Baker Red Flag Report, covering surprising comments from executives and what troubled them the most. They also address the process of reporting such information and the background work involved. In Week 2 of OTAs, they highlight three things they liked and three things they didn’t. Finally, they touch on Eliot Wolf’s high praise for Onwenu and the collaborative approach to starting Drake Maye.

