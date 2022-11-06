Has Jayson Tatum Leapt into MVP Conversation?

Many Celtics players are taking steps forward this season, especially young superstar Jayson Tatum, who has further improved over the offseason. After a 6-3 start to the season, the Boston Celtics look poised to dominate as they continue to improve on both sides of the ball.

The Boston Celtics might have the front-runner for this season’s MVP trophy on their roster, considering how well Jayson Tatum has been playing this season. From finishing stronger inside, to getting to the line more frequently, to being a better creator for his teammates, Jayson Tatum has continued to shine. Has he started to find a whole new level to his game? Has he inserted himself into the MVP conversation? Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils of Vitamin C’s discuss Tatum’s performance so far this season.

