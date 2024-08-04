Has Jim Montgomery earned an extension?

Joe Haggerty and James Murphy discuss a number of Bruins topics in a mailbag edition of Pucks with Haggs, including whether or not Jim Montgomery deserves a contract extension going into what’s believed to be his last season under contract with Boston.

