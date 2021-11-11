Has Marcus Smart Turned the Corner?

Marcus Smart had a great night Wednesday vs the Toronto Raptors in a 104-88 win at TD Garden. Smart finished the night with 13 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, shooting 5-12 from the field and plus 19 on the night. It was safe to say Wednesday was the best game of the season for Marcus Smart. Josue Pavon, A. Sherrod Blakely, Jimmy Toscano, & Bobby Manning react to Smart’s magnificent night.

