Have the Celtics Had the Best Offseason in the NBA?

If the Boston Celtics are not done with their team-building activities in the 2022 NBA offseason, they are very likely close to it. A contract for the soon-to-be bought-out veteran forward Danilo Gallinari was quickly followed by a trade of a top-12 protected first-round draft pick, a pair of deep rotation players, and a trio of garbage time specialists for Malcolm Brogdon.

Not long after, Boston inked forward Sam Hauser and veteran big man Luke Kornet, and save perhaps for bringing on another reserve big man to eat some regular-season minutes for Al Horford and Robert Williams III, the Celtics could very well be finished with their 2022-23 roster.

To that end, we linked up with FiveThirtyEight’s Jared Dubin to talk all things Celtics offseason assessments.

Join your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn as we talk through team building in difficult times on this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast.

