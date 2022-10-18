Here’s How to Watch the World Cup for Free

The FIFA World Cup is finally back this year, and we’re heading to the Middle Eastern country of Qatar to experience all the action. The world’s best footballing nations are going head to head this year as they take each other on for the biggest prize in the sport. You can’t afford to miss any of the action this year, so you’re probably on the lookout for some great World Cup live streams.

The main problem that football fans are facing this year is that subscribing to streaming services can be pricey. On top of that, you also can’t access these live streams when you’re traveling abroad or moving to a different country because of geo-blocking restrictions. Luckily though, there is a way that you can find free World Cup live streams for this year’s event in Qatar.

Before you head over to free live streaming suites though it’s important to ensure that your device is always protected. All you need to do is install a handy cybersecurity tool on your device and you’ll be good to go. This very same tool can even help you to bypass geo-blocking, so if you’re subscribed to a premium streaming service for this year’s World Cup, it’s a win-win situation! Keep reading to learn more about free World Cup live streams, and the essential tool you need to access them.

Finding Free World Cup Live Streams

Media companies need to pay millions of dollars to secure the broadcasting rights that allow their customers to live stream FIFA World Cup matches. With such a big investment on the line, it’s no wonder they charge such pricey subscription fees! Along with the broadcasting rights come a strict set of rules that they also need to follow.

One of these rules will determine where they are allowed to broadcast and stream the World Cup matches. These specific regions are strict, and if anyone tries to access the live stream from outside the region, they will simply be blocked from accessing the stream — this is known as geo-blocking.

Streaming websites will use your IP address to determine your device’s physical location. An IP address is a unique string of numbers that is used to identify your device on the internet. One of its main purposes is to pinpoint your physical location and provide that information to any website that you visit so that they can send you targeted ads based on businesses close to your location.

But, you can watch the FIFA World Cup this year without paying a cent for your live stream too. There are some free sports live-streaming sites out there, but the only disclaimer with these is that the websites do not host live streams. This means that you can’t be sure of the true source of the live streams you’re watching — they could be unsecured or unlisted which could put your device or your data at risk.

Using a VPN

But, as long as you have a handy cybersecurity tool installed on your device, there’s no need to worry about either of these problems. The tool you need is a virtual private network, better known as a VPN.

The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which will prevent anyone else from seeing what you are doing on your device while browsing the internet. It will also stop any hackers from snooping through your files and data. It’s important to suit up with a VPN before you venture into any free sports live-streaming websites!

VPNs also allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries and cities around the world. In doing so, your real IP address will be hidden, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to. This will trick websites into thinking that you are accessing them from elsewhere. Now you can bypass geo-blocking simply by connecting to a server in another country using your VPN!

How to Choose a VPN

Not all VPNs are created equally though, and it’s important to make sure that the VPN you choose will be well suited to live streaming. There is one golden rule you need to follow at all times when choosing a VPN — always choose a premium VPN.

It might be tempting to choose a free VPN with your free live streams, but ultimately it won’t be worth it because it will impact your streaming experience. Using a free VPN can have several drawbacks such as slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, fewer global servers to choose from, and daily data limits. All of these factors will affect your streaming experience, and chances are, you will miss some of the exciting football action!