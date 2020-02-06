How to Host the Perfect Sports Game Party

Want to make a game a big deal? Want to make it fun no matter what that score at the end is? Host a party! This can be done right at home or up close and personal in a stadium. There are so many ways to improve how you watch and enjoy the game, and so long as your friends are there with you, you’re guaranteed to have a great time.

Sports Game Party Home Guide

To improve the big game parties at yours, all you need to do is:

Prep a Lot of Food in Advance

Food and snacks are a great way to make any game day a big deal. You don’t necessarily have to cook it all beforehand, either. Ask everyone who is coming to bring something. This could be food, could be alcohol, or it could be money to put into a pot so that you can order in food for the whole gang. As long as everyone contributes, there will be plenty of snacks for everyone to indulge in.

In summer, you can make it a barbecue event, or if you’re watching a game in winter, you can order in and chase away those winter blues.

Clear Away Fragile Items

You’re going to get excited, so just prepare for this and ensure that any delicate, timeless pieces or family heirlooms are moved to a safe location.

Bring in Extra Seating

If there aren’t enough chairs at yours, see if any of your friends have fold-out chairs that they can bring with them. There should be enough seats for everyone attending. Rearrange your living room so that everyone can have a clearer view of the game. If you have hardwood floors and rugs, then remove the rug so that any food or drink spilled in the excitement is easy to clean up afterward.

Sports Game Party Stadium Guide

If you manage to secure tickets to that big game for you and your friends, then you deserve to go all out, and you can do that by paying attention to the following:

Subscribe to Increase Your Chances of Securing Tickets

To be the first for tickets, you will want to subscribe to ticket sites like Ticket Sales and be on top of when and where games will be held. This way, you can better prepare to snag those tickets before they sell out. To increase your chances of getting a spot at a live game, get everyone in your friend group to also try and get tickets when they are released.

Hire a Private Driver or Cab to the Game

Drive yourself to the game, and you’ll have to pay big in parking. Someone will also have to be the designated driver. Skip all of this hassle and instead call a private car company or cab service. Book a vehicle or two that can hold everyone in advance both before and after the game so that you can go all out and save money.

Plan for an After Party at Home

If the party is still going, then you can either go through the same steps outlined above for an at-home party, or you can book in advance to secure enough table or bar space at your favorite haunt.