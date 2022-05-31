How Al Horford Made his First NBA Finals with Celtics

MIAMI — Al Horford made his first NBA Finals at 35, 15 years into his career, after a long and winding journey to the Celtics, leaving in 2019, then making his way back after a two-year hiatus in an opportunity he said he was grateful for throughout the season. Horford raised the trophy first after the Celtics beat the Heat on Sunday in Game 7, Boston’s young players ecstatic for their long-time leader finally reaching the biggest stage after a 44-minute defensive grind at center with Robert Williams reeling.

Bobby Manning discussed Horford’s accomplishment and legacy live in Miami.