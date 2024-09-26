How Are Top Prospects Playing in Training Camp?

In this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss the Bruins recent exhibitions as well as their developments through training camp. Who is standing out early? Who could make a push for a spot in the rotation?

They delve into Fabian Lysell, who had a big bounce-back performance, as well as Georgii Merkulov and Joonas Korpisalo, who are off to a strong start. Their conversation turns to whether we should be concerned about Elias Lindholm, and if Morgan Geekie is the front-runner for the top 6.

