How Can a Lawyer Help After a Personal Injury Accident?

Many personal injury accidents usually involve the negligent actions of another party. Moreover, the most common personal injury cases include auto accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, transportation accidents, medical malpractice, and nursing home neglect among others. If you have been involved in an accident, then you may be entitled to compensation for the accident-related losses you have incurred like medical expenses, emotional distress, loss of income, and pain and suffering.

However, if you want the legal process of seeking compensation to flow smoothly, you should hire a Boca Raton injury attorney in Florida at Kogan & DiSalvo who has vast experience in handling similar cases. When you hire a qualified and knowledgeable lawyer to handle your case, you will increase your chances of getting full and fair compensation as soon as possible. A lawyer can also help you by;

Collecting evidence

A lawyer has to gather evidence to strengthen your case. Some of the ways they can collect evidence include getting an incident report or a police report, looking for witnesses and getting their statements, and taking pictures of the accident scene. The legal expert can also reserve important evidence for your cases like the video footage of the incident and property damage. The lawyer will then use all the evidence collected to establish who the liable party is.

Negotiating with insurance adjusters and companies

Lawyers can determine the maximum compensation that you can get based on the specific facts and circumstances of your case. Moreover, they are used to negotiating with insurance companies and adjusters. Therefore, you can be sure your lawyer will make certain you are fully indemnified for your losses. Furthermore, your lawyer can communicate with the insurance company on your behalf to help you avoid saying anything which may either destroy your case or reduce your compensation amount.

Sending demand letters

A lawyer will thoroughly investigate your claim and then send a demand letter to the insurance company. A demand letter highlights your legal claim and demands a specific amount of compensation for the losses you have suffered from the accident caused by the defendant.

Preparing pleadings

Sometimes an insurance company can fail to offer you a fair settlement that can cover all your damages. If this happens, then your lawyer will prepare a complaint against the liable party. The complaint typically highlights the reasons why the defendant is guilty of the accident. It also states the compensation amount that you are seeking. The at-fault party will have thirty days from the date of receiving the complaint to answer it.

Conducting discovery

Your lawyer can initiate discovery processes to gather more evidence and information to support your case. This includes interrogating the defendant to ask for specific information and deposing parties, experts, and witnesses.

Representing you at trial

Lawyers know all the court customs and procedures and will ensure that all the steps are followed. If you have been hurt by an accident caused by another party, you need to have a lawyer by your side. The legal expert will help to investigate the causes of your accident, determine the liable party, deal with insurance companies, estimate your full settlement and ensure you get compensated.