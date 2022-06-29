How Can Brad Stevens Improve the Celtics Next Season?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss who should replace Will Hardy, Brad Stevens’ first season as president of basketball operations, and trade/contract buzz around the league.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Will Hardy takes position with the Jazz, what was his impact and who should replace him?

5:06 How does Udoka avoid losing coaching staff to higher positions?

9:25 Why the Celtics need a veteran on their coaching staff

14:00 Sherrod’s first pick to replace Hardy

19:48 Stevens’ first year recap

21:35 The Celtics need a sharp shooter to hang banner 18

24:40 Stevens’ must build the bench

30:30 Should Bradley Beal stay in Washington?

37:32 What’s up with the Nets?

40:45 Kyrie needs to earn back his respect in the league

47:55 Can John Wall resuscitate his career in LA?