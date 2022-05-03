How Can Celtics Adjust in Game 2 vs Bucks?

BOSTON — The Celtics held a long film session at practice ahead of their Game 2 meeting with the Bucks on Tuesday, Ime Udoka noting that Boston missed numerous passes, lob opportunities and dump-offs, particularly to Robert Williams III. Jaylen Brown struggled and Derrick White admitted needing to be more steady as a ball-handler, the Celtics still intending to take open threes, but also working the ball into the paint and into second side actions to get Jayson Tatum and Brown freed up. The defense performed well, and Udoka expects it to improve even more without the pressure of transition baskets fed by Celtics turnovers.

Bobby Manning reports on what to expect in Game 2 outside of Celtics practice in Brighton.