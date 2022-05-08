Subscribe
How Can Jayson Tatum Bounce Back From Game 3?

Jayson Tatum only scored 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting against the Bucks in a Celtics Game 4 loss that gave the series lead back to Milwaukee.
Bobby Manning

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored only 10 points and struggled shooting 4-for-19 in the Celtics’ Game 3 loss by 2 points to the Bucks. Tatum mentioned overthinking and passing up some open shots in an uncharacteristically passive night, affirming he’s been finding the right mix between passing and scoring for a while now. He discussed the emotion of the last-second loss and will try to bounce back in Game 4 on Monday.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon broke down his performance and how Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart all need to step up too.

