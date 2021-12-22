How Can the Bruins Start Hitting Expectations?

With COVID-19 bringing the Bruins season to a halt, it’s a good time to take a look at where this team is compared to where they need to be.

The Bruins are 14-10-2. They’re three points back from a Wild Card spot, however they’ve played five fewer games than the Red Wings — the team three points ahead of them. Still, they’re a fringe playoff team at this point, which isn’t what they’re supposed to be.

The secondary scoring hasn’t been great. Nick Foligno, Jake DeBrusk, Erik Haula and Craig Smith have severely underperformed. Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak also haven’t met expectations when it comes to production.

All of this is why the Bruins are at the bottom of the league in goals for.

On the latest Bruins Beat, Dale Arnold of NESN joined me to discuss all of this. We also got into how the Bruins can fix these things and what might need to be done at the Trade Deadline to do so.

Plus, we talked about “Fighting My Way To The Top” — his new book with Shawn Thornton. We discussed some of the great stories inside it, especially the ones having to do with the 2011 Cup champion Bruins.

