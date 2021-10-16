Robert Williams missed Celtics final preseason game against the Heat with right knee tendinopathy. The Timelord has been riddled with injuries since being drafted in 2018, playing only 132 games after dealing with back and hip issues, knee tendonitis, turf toe, and COVID. Despite medical concerns, the team and Williams agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension this offseason to keep him in Boston through 2026.

During postgame, Head Coach Ime Udoka said, “We took the safe approach and he’ll be ready to go against New York.”

How concerning is Rob Williams injury for the Boston Celtics? Also, who can the team rely on to step up? The Garden Report crew discuss it all here!

