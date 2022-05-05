How Concerning is the Play of Derrick White?

Following the Celtics 109-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Tuesday night there was many positives to take away from the game. Boston was able to get a win without their starting Point Guard Marcus Smart (quad contusion) who was out. Boston Head Coach Ime Udoka was forced to start Derrick White…who was very underwhelming. It was finally White’s time to shine and he had 0 points and 5 fouls 28 minutes. The Garden Report crew weighs in on continued struggles of Derrick White.

