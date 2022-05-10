How Did Jayson Tatum Get Going in Game 4 vs Bucks?

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, including a 12-point outburst in the fourth quarter after Al Horford tied the game at 81 to lead the Celtics ahead by 10 after trailing by 10 late in the third quarter. Tatum attacked the basket with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and caught George Hill in mismatches after Wes Matthews picked up his fourth foul. Tatum said after Game 3 he felt like the Celtics could’ve won if he made a few more plays, and Game 4 began trending in the same direction. Did Tatum figure something out midway through this series where he’s largely struggled?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss after the Celtics tied the series 2-2 heading back to Boston.