How Did the Celtics Collapse then Escape Game 1 vs Nets?

BOSTON — The Celtics built a 15-point lead over the Nets in Game 1 of the east quarterfinals, before Kyrie Irving buried a flurry of threes and Kevin Durant gave Brooklyn a late five-point lead. Boston went scoreless on nine possessions out of 13 midway through the fourth, resembling their old selves. Then, Marcus Smart got downhill twice, Jaylen Brown scored on back-to-back possessions, then ran out a final stop on the Nets, hit Smart, who up-faked with under three seconds left trailing by one and found Jayson Tatum for the win. The miraculous win in TD Garden saw the Celtics collapse and escape. Which mattered more for the rest of the series?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss on the Garden Report.