How did the Patriots upset the Bengals?

The Patriots pulled off a 16-10 upset over the Bengals in Jerod Mayo’s coaching debut, leaving many wondering how they managed to topple a tough Cincinnati team. Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles dive deep into the game, breaking down the key factors behind the victory. They explore how the Patriots’ defense played a pivotal role, led by standout performances from Kyle Dugger and Keion White, and how the offense, led by Jacoby Brissett’s efficient play and Rhamondre Stevenson’s strong running, contributed just enough.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.