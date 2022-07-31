How Has Jayson Tatum Responded to Jaylen Brown Trade Report?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bobby Manning and Chris Forsberg report live from Jayson Tatum camp in Foxboro, where Tatum received Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade questions again, this time reporters bouncing around the subject talking about chemistry and running the team back. Tatum, after saying he enjoyed playing with Durant on Team USA, but loves the Celtics’ roster as it stands, said Boston is running it back since they have no free agents. He hasn’t talked to teammates about that, an indication that the Durant trade idea isn’t on the front of the player’s minds amid their vacations. Should Tatum come out more sternly in defense of Brown, or does he have to play the rumors neutrally?

Bobby and Chris discuss on the Garden Report.