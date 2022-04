BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and shot 9-for-18, scoring 10 straight points for the Celtics as they overcame a 10 point halftime deficit to take the lead over the Nets early in a dominant fourth quarter. Brown pointed instead toward a team effort after the win, Boston taking a 2-0 series lead, calling Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard heroes for their bench contributions over the Nets.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed Game 2 live from TD Garden on the Garden Report.