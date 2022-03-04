Subscribe
How Jayson Tatum Saved Al Horford’s Season

Al Horford bounced back from a season of offensive struggles against the Grizzlies with 21 points and 5 assists.
Bobby Manning
Boston 03/03/2022 Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies-Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets the fans going wild after hitting a basket late in the 4th qtr. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)

BOSTON — Al Horford exploded for 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in a key Celtics win, 120-107 over the Grizzlies, that affirmed their recent run of success. Horford quietly looks like he never left Boston, averaging close to a double-double with two blocks each night while getting his three-point percentage up to the mid-30s. Horford talked about his recent success after Celtics vs Hawks, crediting Jayson Tatum (37 points Thursday) for keeping his confidence up and taking pride in Horford’s success.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap Horford and Boston’s big night, along with how Tatum helped save Horford’s season.

