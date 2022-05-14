Subscribe
Home Featured Banner

How Jayson Tatum Saved the Celtics’ Season in Game 6

Jayson Tatum scored 46 points in one of the most dominant elimination game performances in NBA history, out-dueling Giannis and forcing Game 7.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 46 points with nine rebounds and four assists, an unprecedented box score in Celtics playoff history, his second 45-point playoff game tying Sam Jones and falling just a basket short of Jones for the most points in an elimination game in Celtics history. The Celtics needed all of them, staving off 44 from Giannis Antetokounmpo and a furious Bucks comeback to within four after trailing by 14 four minutes earlier. Tatum went on a flurry of shot-making, hitting five of his seven tries to close out Milwaukee and force a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.

Bobby Manning discussed the historic performance, with some valuable connecting efforts from Derrick White, live from Milwaukee.

Post Views: 1
Share.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.