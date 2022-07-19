How Johnny Gaudreau’s Contract Could Impact David Pastrnak’s Future

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how Johnny Gaudreau’s new contract could impact the market for David Pastrnak. The guys also get into Pavel Zacha’s fit, what he could make on his next deal and how the Bruins can free up cap space.

