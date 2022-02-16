How Long Will Marcus Smart Be Out After INJURY vs 76ers?

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Smart went down with a bad-looking right ankle injury, stepping on Joel Embiid’s foot on the drive after the Celtics took a 20-point lead vs the 76ers. Boston went on to win 135-87 in spite of Smart’s absence, but Smart’s return from COVID and injury 12 games ago led to 11 wins in the weeks that followed. He’s been an organizer on offense and defense, and fortunately, if there’s any silver lining, the injury came only one game before the all-star break.

Bobby Manning shared what Jaylen Brown said the Celtics will miss about Smart live in Philadelphia.