How Much Did Avoiding the Tax Cost the Celtics This Season?

Did avoiding the tax cost the Celtics Banner 18?
CLNS Media

Did avoiding the tax during the NBA trade deadline cost the Celtics the NBA Finals? The Celtics got the “go ahead” now to go into the tax, but looking back now they could of use the same faith a few months ago.

With names like Norman Powell being trade, and the Celtics trading for a Daniel Theis with a higher contract after trading him away, how much did all this maneuver cost the Celtics this last month and in the future?

The Garden Report’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning analyze it all in the following clip…

Full Garden Report: https://youtu.be/AqhmZxSxwXo

