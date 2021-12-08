How Much Did We Learn About Patriots in Win Over Bills?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth recap the Patriots’ wild 14-10 victory over the Bills on Monday Night Football. Monday’s game was historic as New England ran the ball on 94% of their plays, the highest run rate in a game in this millennium according to Next Gen Stats. The Patriots also became just the third team in NFL history to attempt exactly 3 passes in a game as they ran the ball on 46/49 total plays. How much did we learn about this Patriots team after a win over the Buffalo Bills?

